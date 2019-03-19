ALBION - Doris M. Householder, 92, of Albion, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at North Ridge Village in Albion.

She was born April 21, 1926, in Swan Township, Noble County, to the late Alford and Naomi (Renkenberger) Fulk. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla. She was married April 17, 1948, to Howard Householder. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1989.

She was a homemaker for most of her life, being a mom to the children, sewing and crocheting, and tending to chores around the farm. For a few years, she worked at G.E. to help with the war efforts. She was a Cubs fan, living long enough to see them win the World Series.

Doris is survived by sons, Clifford (Jennie) Householder, Dennis Householder, Michael (April) Householder, and Rex Householder, all of Albion; a daughter, Joan Householder of Albion; and grandchildren, Amy Hesting, Kim Householder, Melissa Belleville, James Householder, Richard Miller, Latasha Osbun, Amy Noland, Kristen Householder, and Tiffany Householder. Also surviving are 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons, Craig and Charles; eight brothers, and three sisters.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 113 W.. Albion St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Patrick Kuhlman will officiate. Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Avilla.

Contributions in memory of Doris may be directed to ARC Noble County Foundations. To leave a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.