|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Doris Hummon


1919 - 2019
Doris Hummon Obituary

BUTLER - Doris L. Hummon, 100, of Butler, Indiana, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Mrs. Hummon was born on May 7, 1919, to Herbert and Bertha (Bowman) Tyson.

In 1947, she married Raymond D. Hummon, in Butler.

He preceded her in death in 1974.

Mrs. Hummon worked for Meadow Haven Nursing Home in Butler for more than 30 years, retiring in 1987.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Homer Cagley, of Hamilton; four grandchildren, Jeff and Pam Howard, Tammy Howard, Heather Sommers, and Marshall and Kim Hummon; four stepgrandchildren, Deb and Jim Alberson, Larry Cagley, Angie and Steve McKinsley, and Sharon Cagley; six great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and sister, Imogene Benson, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Hummon; one son, Timothy Hummons; three brothers, Orville Tyson, Leo Tyson, and Herbert Tyson; and one sister, Ercel Moore.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.

Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.

Memorial donations may be directed to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 19, 2019
