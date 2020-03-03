|
FORTVILLE - Doris Jean (Landgraff) Leichenauer, 83, of Fortville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Allen Township, Indiana, on Aug. 29, 1936, to the Dale and Marie (Wagner) Landgraff. They preceded her in death.
Doris is survived by her husband, Steve M. Leichenauer. They were married for 33 years.
She is also survived by sons, Mark (Diane), Mark (Lindsey), Elmo (Rebecca), and Mike (Debbie); daughters, Melanie (Tod), and Pam (Todd); sisters, Bev Donges, and Linda (Roger) Jackson; and brothers, Joe (Judy) Landgraff, and Jerry Landgraff. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was employed at Sears for 29 years, and retired in 2005.
Doris was a member of the Order Of Eastern Star, Chapter 1070-Copperas Cove, Texas.
She also loved to read.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or to the .
Memorial visitation for Doris will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, 1444 W. U.S. 52, Fountaintown, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Officiating will be the Rev. Danny Thomas.
Online condolences may be made at www.bellmortuary.com.