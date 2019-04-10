ARLINGTON, Ohio - Dorothy J. Bruns, 93, of Arlington, Ohio, and previously of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born to the late John M. and Daisy B. (Street) Mankey on Feb. 7, 1926, in Ada, Ohio. Dorothy married Lewis John Faurot on Feb. 16, 1946, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1956. She then married Robert C. Bruns and he preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 1975. Dorothy started work at Cooper Tire & Rubber company in Findlay in May of 1960. She then transferred to Cooper Industrial Products in Auburn, where she retired in January of 1991. She moved back to Ohio in 2006. She loved to travel, traveling to all states but Oregon. Her travels also took her to Europe, Canada and the Caribbean. Dorothy was also a die-hard Ohio State Fan. She loved playing cards, especially euchre and poker. Mrs. Bruns is survived by her sister, Pauline Businger of Arlington; 11 nieces and nephews: Rebecca (Craig) Kidd of Arlington, Steven Mankey of Ada, Patti Allen of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Michael (Richanne) Mankey of Defiance, Johnathon Mankey of St. Augustine, Florida, Peggy Hale of Lima, Ronald (Connie) Miller of Lima, Brenda Purdy of Dunkirk, Tammy Harper of Kenton, and Larry Mankey of Kenton. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews, being close to Colton and Andrew Kidd of Findlay; and several great-great-nieces and nephews, being close to Ivy Kidd of Findlay. She also had an adopted family while living in Indiana, being the late Paul and Evelyn Lutz family of Auburn. She was preceded in death by sisters: Velma Callahan and Maxine Miller; and brothers: Orville Mankey, Park Mankey, John Mankey Jr, and Ralph Mankey. While living in Indiana, she was very active with DeKalb Council on Aging, serving on the board, finance committee, ways and means committee, and of course, playing cards and traveling on their bus trips. A funeral service will begin at 12 noon Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Arlington, Ohio, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service. Pastor Steve Ramsey will officiate and burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Dorothy to Good Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting cratesfuneralhome.com.