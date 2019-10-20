|
ROME CITY - Dorothy I. Conley, 87, of Rome City passed away on October 18, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
Dorothy was born June 3, 1932, in Wolcottville, the second child of Arla and Hazel Heston.
Dorothy graduated valedictorian of the Wolcottville Class of 1950, and thereafter married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Conley on May 6, 1951. They shared 40 years together and had three sons that she loved unconditionally.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and LeAnn Conley of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Drew Conley of Fort Wayne and Caleb Goneau of Anchorage, Alaska; four step-grandchildren, Jason (Lindy) Robison of Fleming Island, Florida, Josh (Tara) Robinson of South Weber, Utah, Jake (Becky) Robinson of Levenworth, Kansas and Lindsay (Jeremie) McBride of Avilla. Dorothy also shared her life with seven step great-grandchildren, several generations of nieces and nephews, and always enjoyed the littles in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arla "Pnut" Heston, Jr.; her husband; and two sons, Trent Conley and Thomas Conley.
Dorothy loved being a farmer's wife, was a mother who was active with her children, including attending her sons' football games and school activities, and was famous for her baked goods,especially her pies. and farm to table meals before the term was known. She enjoyed sending cards to family and friends, never missing an important date or event.
Dorothy also is remembered for her constant kindness to others, especially children. For more than 30 years, she was the beloved "Mrs. Conley the Lunch Lady" at Rome City Elementary School, and every day she made sure no child went hungry because they could not pay for lunch or had forgotten their lunch money. She would reach into her pocket and personally pay for the lunch, not wanting or expecting to be repaid. Dorothy was always tickled when a grown up who, as a child, benefitted from her kindness, stopped to thank her for being such a kind lunch lady.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wolcottville United Methodist Church, 107 County Line Road, Wolcottville with Rev. David Mathews of the Wolcottville United Methodist Church and Rev. Karen Koelsch of Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne officiating. Dorothy will be buried next to her husband and sons in Orange Cemetery, Rome City.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Donations in memory of Dorothy may be given to "Mrs. Conley's Kids",a fund to remember Dorothy's love for children and honor the impact she had on children in her community. One hundred percent of all donations will directly benefit the children of Rome City Elementary School and may include gifts such as books and technology, lunch program assistance, playground equipment or similar items. If you are interested in contributing to Mrs. Conley's Kids, envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 341, Wolcottville, Indiana, 46795. Checks should be written to Mrs. Conley's Kids. In the alternative, donations may be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rome City.
