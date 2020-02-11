|
Dorothy A. (Clark) Curie, 92, of Auburn, died Sunday February 9, 2020 at Millers' Merry Manor in Garrett. Dorothy was born November 12, 1927 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Elvin and Marian Clark.
Dorothy was a member of the Auburn First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Chris of Chicago; daughter, Susan of San Francisco; grandchildren, David Curie, Lauren Curie and Nicole Curie; great granddaughters, Tia and Kyra.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Curie; and two brothers, Leonard and Bob Clark.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday with visitation from 11-1 p.m. at Auburn First United Methodist Church 1203 East Seventh Street, Auburn. Rev. Dr. Jim Farrer will be officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
