KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Curie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Curie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Curie Obituary

Dorothy A. (Clark) Curie, 92, of Auburn, died Sunday February 9, 2020 at Millers' Merry Manor in Garrett. Dorothy was born November 12, 1927 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Elvin and Marian Clark.

Dorothy was a member of the Auburn First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Chris of Chicago; daughter, Susan of San Francisco; grandchildren, David Curie, Lauren Curie and Nicole Curie; great granddaughters, Tia and Kyra.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Curie; and two brothers, Leonard and Bob Clark.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday with visitation from 11-1 p.m. at Auburn First United Methodist Church 1203 East Seventh Street, Auburn. Rev. Dr. Jim Farrer will be officiating. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -