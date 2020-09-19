1/1
Dorothy Dixon
AUBURN - Dorothy Ann Dixon, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Harold J. and Ursilla (Miller) Smith.

Dorothy worked at Auburn Rubber Company and Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 30 years, before retiring in 1998.

She was a member of Jackson Extension Homemakers, Auburn First United Methodist Church and the Ladies of the Moose.

She married Lloyd Dixon on Nov. 23, 1957, in Auburn, and he passed away on May 9, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Dixon, of Angola and Connie Herman and her husband, Dana, of Angola; two grandsons, Todd (Maranda) Hasselman and Zachary (Jamie) Herman; and six great-grandchildren, Reid Walker Hasselman, Sophie Rose Hasselman, Ryker Lee Hasselman, Connor Henderson, Carson Henderson and Remington Leigh Herman; and a sister, Barbara (Don) Williams, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, John F. Smith.

A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in Dorothy's name to Todd Hasselman for his son, Reid's, medical care for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis or Alzheimer's Association.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
