Dorothy Hill
ORRVILLE, Ohio - Dorothy Arlene (Frey) Hill, age 93, of Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

She was born on June 11, 1927, to Ammon and Fannie (Yoder) Frey, in LaGrange County, Indiana.

She married Wayne L. Hill on July 31, 1947. He died in 2012.

Dorothy has two children, Sandra (Carlin) Lehman, of Orrville, Ohio, whom she lived with for the past 16 years; and Phillip (Carol) Hill, of LaGrange, Indiana. She has seven grandchildren, Michael (Virginia) Lehman, Christa (Robert) Hershberger, Suzanne (Shawn) Nolt, Edward Lehman II, Jason (Sarah) Hill, Nathan (Brittany) Hill and Nicole (Curt) Chapman. There are 28 living great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Fred and Oscar Frey; three sisters, Martha Goodremont, Nora Yoder and Alice Hummel; twin great-grandsons, Benjamin and David Nolt; and five nieces and five nephews.

Dorothy was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. She was actively involved in her church as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the sewing circle. She enjoyed baking and sharing sugar cookies and chocolate chip bars, giving hugs, reading, cross-stitching quilt blocks and putting puzzles together.

She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Wayne County and many family and friends who helped care for Dorothy these last few years.

A donation may be made in her memory to Kidron Mennonite Church or Hospice of Wayne County.

The family will have a private memorial service in Ohio, with a graveside service at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.

Arrangements are being handled by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana, where condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
