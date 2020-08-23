1/1
Dorothy &#39;June&#39; Deihl
WATERLOO - Dorothy "June" Deihl, 103, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

She was born June 12, 1917, in Jackson Township, DeKalb County, Indiana to Kent and Ruth Ann (Draggoo) Provines.

June married Carl E. Deihl on June 10, 1945, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn, and he passed away November 24, 1998.

June worked in food service for the DeKalb Central School District. She later retired from the Heimach Center in Auburn.

She was a member of the Waterloo United Methodist Church where she also was a member of the Women's Society.

June was a member of Never Idle Home Economics Club and the DeKalb County Farm Bureau where she served as the women's leader.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Bruce Gaff of Waterloo; son and daughter-in-law John and Kathleen Deihl of Waterloo; four grandchildren and their spouses, Sally and Misha Ejakov, Holly Gaff, David and Andrea Deihl and Marianne Snyder; seven great-grandchildren, Matthew Ejakov, Daniel Ejakov, Charolette June Deihl, Elliott Deihl, Barrett Deihl, Nolan Snyder and Mason Snyder; and a sister, Eleanor Smith of Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son David Eugene Deihl; two brothers, Hubert Provines and Bruce Provines; and a sister, Jean Surface.

A private family graveside service will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Sarah Nelson will be officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the Waterloo United Methodist Church, 300 W. Maple St., Waterloo, IN 46793 or Heimach Center, 1800 E. Seventh St., Auburn, IN 46706.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 23, 2020.
