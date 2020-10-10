FORT WAYNE - Dorothy M. Laub, 94, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Townhouse Retirement Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on May 31, 1926, in Franklin Township in DeKalb County to William F. and Goldie M. (Lower) Miser.

Dorothy was Secretary/Treasurer for Laub Auto Parts in Butler, Indiana, from 1973 to 1987, then became President from 1987 until her retirement in 1991.

She was a former member of Butler United Methodist Church, Butler Business and Professional Women and Greenhurst Country Club in Auburn.

She married Roger Laub on Dec. 8, 1945, in Waterloo, Indiana, and he died on May 5, 2009.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and David Lyons, of Denton, Texas; four grandchildren, Gerald J. (Dorothy) McNerney, Kristin (Bobby) Potter, Erin (Chad) Whiting and Meghan (Jonathon) Lindsey; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria Whetstone, of Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Gerald McNerney; a brother, Robert Miser; and a sister, Mary Feller.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev Doug Vogel officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is one hour prior to the service on Sunday from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials can be given in Dorothy's name to Townhouse Employee Christmas Fund, c/o Townhouse Retirement Center, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

