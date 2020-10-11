1/1
Dorothy Markle
1923 - 2020
SPENCERVILLE - Dorothy Marcene Markle, 97, of Spencerville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her daughter's home with family by her side.

She was born on  June 27, 1923, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Walter and Ellen Stewart. She married Max L. Markle on Dec. 21, 1945, at the Garrett Church of Christ, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2004.

Dorothy loved her grandchildren, and it was always a treat when her great-great-grandchildren came to visit. She enjoyed her flower gardens every year and was well known for being a great cook and for her pies. Dorothy became known as "Golf Cart Grandma" to many.

She is survived by a son, Jerry (Pam) Markle of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Pat (Bert) Hollman of Spencerville; nine granchildren, Kim Hollman of Cleveland, Ohio, Jen (Steve) Rose of Fort Wayne, Don Hollman of Fort Wayne, Dax (Lora) Hollman of Lexington, North Carolina, Andy (Monica) Hollman of Fort Wayne, Carmen (Will) Fliehman of Spencerville, Denice (John) Rudolph of Lynnville, Greg (Erin) Munster of Harlan and Paul (Ashley) Munster of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Max "Maxie" Jr. and nine brothers and sisters.

Calling will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Joe Church of Christ at 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe, Indiana. Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastors Donny Goff and Jim Platner officiating. Burial will be in White City Cemetery, Spencerville.

Memorials may be given in her name to the White City Cemetery Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 72, Spencerville, Indiana, 46788.

Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger and Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Joe Church of Christ
OCT
13
Service
11:00 AM
St. Joe Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
October 10, 2020
Sonda Doctor
Friend
