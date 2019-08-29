KPCNews Obituaries
|
Dorothy Parrish Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Dorothy Lee "Dottie" Parrish, 92, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Montgomery County, North Carolina, to George B. and Carrie (Tysinger) Coggin. They preceded her in death.

She married Arthur T. Parrish on Dec. 21, 1945, in Troy, North Carolina, and he preceded her in death.

Dottie enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crafts of any kind.

She and Arthur were members of Albion Methodist Church and were leaders at 4-H camp.

Surviving are her children, Timothy A. (Susan) Parrish, Cynthia K. Miller, Sandra M. (Paul) Knapp, and Theodore L. (Michelle) Parrish; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

All services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Heart to Heart Hospice. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccomandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 29, 2019
