Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton United Methodist Church
7780 S. Wayne St.
Hamilton, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton United Methodist Church
7780 S. Wayne St.
Hamilton, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Penland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Penland


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Penland Obituary

HAMILTON - Dorothy E. Penland, 89, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Fred and Kathleen (Hilman) Hardy.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School and continued her education at Purdue University, where she received a bachelor degree in nursing.

Dorothy married DeLos Penland on Aug. 24, 1947, at Alvarado United Methodist Church.

She worked as a registered nurse at Community Health Center of Branch County in Coldwater, Michigan.

Dorothy was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, Gideons International Auxiliary and Steuben County Historic Society. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed reading, quilting, and flower and vegetable gardening. She especially loved traveling with her husband, DeLos. They had visited 49 states together and she traveled to various European countries. Dorothy cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband of 71 years, DeLos Penland, of Hamilton, Indiana; two children, Kathy (Dennis) Meyers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Steven (Marilyn) Penland, of Wheaton, Illinois; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Janet Penland, of Le Sueur, Minnesota, and sister, Robin Bernstein, of Seattle, Washington.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Beardsley; two sons, Mark Penland and Terry Penland; two grandchildren, Paula Sewell and Robert Penland; and her sister, Patricia Lowery.

Memorial services for Dorothy E. Penland will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, Indiana.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church.

Published in KPCNews on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.