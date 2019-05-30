HAMILTON - Dorothy E. Penland, 89, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Fred and Kathleen (Hilman) Hardy.

She was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton High School and continued her education at Purdue University, where she received a bachelor degree in nursing.

Dorothy married DeLos Penland on Aug. 24, 1947, at Alvarado United Methodist Church.

She worked as a registered nurse at Community Health Center of Branch County in Coldwater, Michigan.

Dorothy was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, Gideons International Auxiliary and Steuben County Historic Society. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed reading, quilting, and flower and vegetable gardening. She especially loved traveling with her husband, DeLos. They had visited 49 states together and she traveled to various European countries. Dorothy cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband of 71 years, DeLos Penland, of Hamilton, Indiana; two children, Kathy (Dennis) Meyers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Steven (Marilyn) Penland, of Wheaton, Illinois; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Janet Penland, of Le Sueur, Minnesota, and sister, Robin Bernstein, of Seattle, Washington.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Beardsley; two sons, Mark Penland and Terry Penland; two grandchildren, Paula Sewell and Robert Penland; and her sister, Patricia Lowery.

Memorial services for Dorothy E. Penland will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, Indiana.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church.