Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
FORT WAYNE - Dorothy Shull Pepple, 84, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

She was born July 19, 1935, in Kendallville, Indiana, the daughter of John R. and Maxine F. Holsinger.

She is survived by her brother, John R. Holsinger Jr., of Wolcottville; children, Roxanna Shull, Roger (Shelley) Shull, Brad (Jill) Pepple, Jeff (Holly) Pepple, and Scott Pepple; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne.

Memorials can be made to Allen County SPCA or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 7, 2019
