Dorothy Pippenger

KENDALLVILLE - Dorothy Mae Pippenger, 94, of Kendallville died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

She was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Fort Wayne to Julian and Eleanor (Oddow) Freiburger.

Dorothy graduated from Central Catholic High School and St. Joseph School of Nursing, both in Fort Wayne.

On Feb. 7 1948 she married Max M. Pippenger, in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1979.

Mrs. Pippenger was a registered nurse. She first worked for Dr. Levy in Fort Wayne. After moving to Kendallville in 1957, she worked at McCray Memorial Hospital and for Dr. Max Sneary. She was the Kendallville city nurse from 1974 to 1979. She was elected as clerk/treasurer for the city of Kendallville and served in that capacity from 1980 to 1989 when she retired.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville and its Rosary Sodality. She was a former member of the Farmerettes Home Extension Club, Beta Association of Tri Kappa, and Red Hats. Dorothy loved her church and volunteering at Life & Family Services. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, and traveling.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Linda Pippenger of New Orleans, Louisiana, Thomas and Kim Pippenger of Fort Wayne and James and Susan Pippenger of Rome City; six grandchildren, Jody and Troy Martin, Jason and Maureen Pippenger, Jeffrey and Angela Pippenger, Joel and Melinda Pippenger, Carmen and Brad Langhorst, and Angela and Jon Cline; 10 great-grandchildren, Matthew Martin, Katie Martin, Max Pippenger, Emma Grace Pippenger, Bowen Pippenger, Brody Pippenger, Erin Pippenger, Dane Pippenger, Aiden Cline, and Asher Cline.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Freiburger and Thomas Freiburger; and a sister, Eleanor Tarr.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville with Father J. Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Hooper-King Cemetery near Avilla.

Per the governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Her funeral service on Friday will be live streamed on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Rosary Sodality at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Envelopes will be available at the service on Friday.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

