Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2725 IN 827
Angola, IN
View Map
Dorothy Staulters


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Staulters Obituary

ANGOLA - Dorothy Baker Staulters, 89, of Angola, Indiana, died on Nov. 4, 2019, at her home in Angola.

She was born June 14, 1930, in Cambridge, New York, to Earl and Ruth (DeWitt) Baker.

She married Maynard W. Staulters on Nov. 15, 1952.

Dorothy was a librarian at Skidmore College Library in Saratoga Springs, New York, for more than years.

Surviving are her two sons, Keith A. (Kristi Hunt) Staulters, of Angola, Indiana, and Clay W. Staulters, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard W. Staulters on Sept. 7, 2016; two sons, Dale Staulters and Mark Staulters; and sister, Evalena Marsh.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

A memorial service will be at held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2725 IN 827, Angola, IN 46703.

Jason Miller, minister of Jehovah's Witnesses will be officiating.

The final resting place will be at National Cemetery in Saratoga County, New York.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 6, 2019
