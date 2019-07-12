ANGOLA - Dorris Jeanne Sickels Smith, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.

Dorris was born April 28, 1926, at the Mallory Estate, Jamestown Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Claude M. and E. Irene (Spade) Sickels.

Her early years were in Bronson, Michigan, where she attended the Bronson Public School and the Baptist Church.

After her mother's death in 1933, she and her brothers, Durwood and Richard, made their home with their maternal grandparents in Jamestown Township.

There, she attended the one-room Collins School, which in later years, she helped restore.

She was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Fremont High School.

Dorris married DeBurl Smith and in 1947, they located on the Smith Family Farm in Clear Lake Township where she helped with the farm work.

Dorris was an active member of Clear Lake Home Economics Club, serving as secretary and lesson leader, social director and secretary of Women's Auxillary, State of Indiana, Soil and Water Conservation Association.

Dorris and her husband were sponsors of Steuben County Rural Youth, members of the Alpha Farmer's Club, Steuben County Soil and Water Association, Steuben County Amateur Radio Club and several Square Dance Clubs in the Tri-State area.

They were also inspectors for KOA campgrounds, Canada, United States and Mexico.

Dorris was a member of Pokagon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fremont Historical Society.

She was employed as a mail clerk at Ray, Indiana, post office, and retired from Moore Business Forms (R.R. Donnally), after 29 years of service. She also had Smith's Wedding Cake Service for a time.

After retirements, Dorris and DeBurl were winter Texans, residing in Mission.

While there, they were volunteers for McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

Back home for the summer, Dorris devoted her time to genealogy, writing Smith-Teeters, Elias Sickels, John Caywood, John Spade, Sibernagle-Silvernail, The Vistula Trail and the Clear Lake Burying Ground Cemetery books and researching for others. Copies of her books are in the Allen County, Indiana, Library.

She has been described as an elegant lady, loved her family, always there for them, a kind heart and ready to help anyone in need, asking nothing in return.

Surviving are a daughter, Dianne (Gene) Diehl, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Deborah (Chris) Roach, and Laura (Andy) Leese, of Angola; great-grandchildren, Chris Higbee, of Willington,Tennessee, Jennifer Higbee, of Waterloo, Indiana, Austin Hall, of Fremont, Matthew Hall, and Elayna Hasty, of Angola; a half-sister, Patricia Hanna, of Bryan, Ohio; nephews, Fred (Janice) Sickels, Gene (Marianne) Sickels, both of Bronson, Michigan, Don (Tammy) Sickels, of Fremont, and Jeff and Rod Sickels of Coldwater, Michigan; and niece, Irene (Jim) Bueschele, of Holland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, DeBurl Smith; a son, Dale LaVon (Del) Smith; her parents, Claude and Irene Sickels; brothers, Durwood and Richard Sickels; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Michael) Sickels, and Ila Marie (Clearwater) Sickels; and a half-sister, Donna Sickels First (Hall).

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, prior to the services.

Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to Girls against Bullying, C/O Elayna Hasty, 906 Pristine Ave., Angola, Indiana, 46703.

