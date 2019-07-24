Home

Dottie Grant


1922 - 2019
Dottie Grant Obituary

MUNCIE - Dottie Eugenia Warford Grant, 96, died on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Golden Living Nursing Home, Muncie, Indiana.

She was born in Butler, Dekalb County, on Nov. 22, 1922, to Paul E Warford and Leone (Castor Richards) Gindele.

She graduated in 1941 from Kendallville High School in Kendallville and attended Ball State University in Muncie.

She was married on Aug. 24, 1947, in Kendallville, to Richard Campbell Grant who preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1972.

She lived the majority of her adult life in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia.

She worked as a bank teller, retiring in 1984.

She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, for 40 years, from 1972 until 2012.

She is survived by a brother, Lynn (Connie) Speaker, of Prior Lake, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Paul, Allison, David, Katie and Emily Grant; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Richard Warford; and a sister, Patricia McLallin.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Bruce Grant, on April 24, 2019, in Muncie.

Burial will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation for benefit of St Mary's Good Samaritan Fund, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, VA 23230.

Published in KPCNews on July 24, 2019
