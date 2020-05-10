KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Funeral service
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Burial
Following Services
Orange Cemetery
Rome City, IN
Doug Johnson


1964 - 2020
Doug Johnson Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Kenneth Douglas "Doug" Johnson, age 56, of Kendallville, died unexpectedly early Thursday morning on May 7, 2020, at his residence in Kendallville.

Mr. Johnson was born in Kendallville on May 5, 1964, to Kenneth Ray Johnson and Josephine (Short) Johnson. He married Monica Lacosta Slone on May 11, 2016, in Kendallville.;

Survivors include his wife, Monica Johnson of Kendallville; a son, Jeremy and Mary Johnson of Kendallville; two grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Brittany and Alex Bowen of Inez, Kentucky, and Kristan and Corey Slone of Butler; two stepsons, Zachary and Destiny Miller of Butler and Jerry and Karina Miller of Kendallville; 12 step-grandchildren; his parents, Kenneth and Josephine Johnson of Kendallville; and a brother, Brent and Valerie Johnson, and a nephew, of Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Orange Cemetery near Rome City.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on May 10, 2020
