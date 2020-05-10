|
KENDALLVILLE - Kenneth Douglas "Doug" Johnson, age 56, of Kendallville, died unexpectedly early Thursday morning on May 7, 2020, at his residence in Kendallville.
Mr. Johnson was born in Kendallville on May 5, 1964, to Kenneth Ray Johnson and Josephine (Short) Johnson. He married Monica Lacosta Slone on May 11, 2016, in Kendallville.;
Survivors include his wife, Monica Johnson of Kendallville; a son, Jeremy and Mary Johnson of Kendallville; two grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Brittany and Alex Bowen of Inez, Kentucky, and Kristan and Corey Slone of Butler; two stepsons, Zachary and Destiny Miller of Butler and Jerry and Karina Miller of Kendallville; 12 step-grandchildren; his parents, Kenneth and Josephine Johnson of Kendallville; and a brother, Brent and Valerie Johnson, and a nephew, of Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on May 10, 2020