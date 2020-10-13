KENDALLVILLE - Douglas J. Brewer, 67, of Kendallville, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

He was born on June 12, 1953, in Monticello, Indiana, to Richard A. and Maxine (Lane) Brewer. His father preceded him in death.

Mr. Brewer graduated from Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, where he was on the football and wrestling teams, and earned his bachelor's degree at International Business College.

On Dec. 23, 1978, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he married Mary Lou Conrad.

He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 20 years.

Doug enjoyed cheering for the Bears, Cubs, and IU basketball. He had a great sense of humor.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Brewer, of Kendallville; two daughters, Ronda (Jeff) Huff, of Albion and Amber (Greg) Hardy, of Angola; three grandchildren, Scarlet Teschke, Megan (John) Sproat and Lance Corporal Shane Smith; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Paislee; his mother, Maxine Brewer, of Monticello; a sister, Susan Brewer, of Indianapolis; two brothers, R. Gregory (Linda) Brewer, of Delphi, and his twin, Darrell L. (Karen) Brewer, of Mesa, Arizona; two nieces, Jessica and Christina; three nephews, Aaron, Bradley and Marc; and many great-nieces; great-nephews; and step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Ken Walker of Wayne Center United Methodist Church in Kendallville officiating.

Pallbearers are Darrell Brewer, Greg Brewer, Jeff Huff, John Sproat, Scarlet Teschke and Jessica Spangler.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.