Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
KENDALLVILLE - Douglas Edward Caldwell, 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on March 16, 1957, in Kendallville to Edward and Helen (Stomm) Caldwell.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger.

He returned to this area eight years ago, coming from London, Ohio.

Surviving are three sons, Steven Caldwell of Columbus, Ohio, John David Caldwell, and Joseph Caldwell; one daughter, Kristene Caldwell; and three siblings, Valorie Strunk, Mark Caldwell, and Craig Caldwell.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 9, 2020
