Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Metz Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Metz Christian Church
Douglas Enfield


1943 - 2020
Douglas Enfield Obituary

ANGOLA - Douglas A. Enfield, 76, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1943, in South Bend, Indiana, to Hershel and Laura Ethel (Tennant) Enfield.

He graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend.

He married Barbara S. Enfield on Nov. 20, 1966.

Douglas was an electrician for several companies, including Eaton Corporation, Auburn, Indiana, where he was working when he retired.

He was a United States Navy veteran.

He was a member of Mount Pleasant United Brethren Church in Metz, Indiana, and was the Richland Township Trustee for Steuben County, Indiana.

Douglas, together with his wife, were the sextons of Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Metz, Indiana, and he was on the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Board.

Surviving are his brother, Gordon Enfield, of South Bend, Indiana; sisters, Gloria Whiteman, of South Bend, Indiana, and Pat Woods ,of Mishawaka, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Lois McKinley, of LaGrange, Indiana, Judy McKinley Miller, of Angola, Indiana, Marlene McKinley Eggleston, of Angola, Indiana, and Marsha McKinley, of Phoenix, Arizona. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara S. Enfield on Oct. 29, 2014; sisters, Donna Belle Cain, Marilyn Casper and Beverly Metz; and his brother, George Enfield.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Metz Christian Church, with Pastor Devon Strine and Pastor David Rawley officiating.

There will be visitation from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

Burial with Military Honors by Angola American Legion and the U.S. Navy will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Metz, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 29, 2020
