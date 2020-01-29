|
AUBURN - Douglas Edward Feasel, 59, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his life partner, Virgnia Cousino; three grandchildren, Gwen, Gavin, and Hunter, of Garrett; mother, Marilyn Feasel; sister, Karen; and brother, Michael, of Auburn.
Doug was employed for more than 20 years at Irving Ready Mix, and also owned D&M Concrete.
He will be truly missed by his family, but they take comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain.
There will be no services. His wish was to be cremated and taken to Gatlinburg and spread across the mountains he loved in April.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 29, 2020