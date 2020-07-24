1/
Douglas Handshoe
1971 - 2020
GRABILL - Douglas Vaughn Handshoe, age 49, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in Grabill, Indiana.

Doug was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 3, 1971, to Ross and Martha Jane "Janie" (Shepherd) Handshoe. They preceded her in death.

He graduated from East Noble High School and was employed with Avalign Instruments and Implants in Fort Wayne.

He enjoyed playing his guitar, four-wheeling and Motocross, camping in Kentucky, and he loved his dog, Sugar.

Survivors include his brothers, Byron and Michele Handshoe, of Fort Wayne and Darren and Kristen Handshoe, of Grabill; sister, Pam and Brett Peters, of Avilla; stepmother, Maxie Handshoe, of Kendallville; nieces and nephews, Joshua Handshoe, of Fort Wayne, Jeremy Handshoe, of Okinawa, Hawaii, Jerod Handshoe and Jackson Handshoe, both of Fort Wayne, Kyle Peters and Taylor Peters, both of Avilla; and David Handshoe, of Grabill; and companion, Angie Moore, of Grabill.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Christian Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
