|
Douglas Hartley Sr.
ANGOLA - Douglas Hartley Sr., 57, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, following an extended illness.
He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Oct. 31, 1961, to Donald and Judith Hartley.
Doug attended Snider High School in Fort Wayne.
He had a lifelong love of hockey and was a proud Detroit Red Wings fan. He was a history buff and took a keen interest in politics. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Hartley; and his faithful dog, Dino.
He is survived by his father, Don (Theresa) Hartley, of Angola; his wife, Michelle (Steensma) Hartley; two brothers, Jeff (Jill) Hartley, of Orlando Florida, and Scott (Tami) Hartley of Angola; five children, Dawn (Andy) Robinett, Danielle Grimm, Douglas Hartley Jr., Jessica (Chris) Wheaton, and Stephani Hartley; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To honor his wishes, in lieu of a funeral, the family will hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.
Alice Spallinger
ANGOLA - Alice Bernice Spallinger, 93, formerly of Columbus Grove, Ohio, died Saturday, August 17, in Angola, Indiana, where she had resided in recent months. She was born July 30, 1926, in Columbus Grove, Ohio, to Wilbur and Mildred (Krise) Lentz.
On April 1, 1945, she married Gerald E. Spallinger, who preceded her in death on April 5, 1986. Alice then married Walter R. Pepper March 18, 1992, who died October 29, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her partner, Frank McKinney, on October 30, 2016.
Alice was a homemaker, and a wonderful seamstress. She helped her first husband, Gerald, on their Dairy Farm. In 1964, she moved from Lafayette, Ohio to Pleasant Lake, Indiana. She lived in Indiana from 1964 to 1976. She then moved to Phoenix, Arizona. She was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Phoenix and had volunteered for 23 years at the St. Joseph Hospital, Phoenix. She liked to follow the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona State Diamond Backs. In November 2016, she moved to Bluffton, Ohio. Alice was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons: Wayne (Bonnie) Spallinger of Pleasant Lake, Indiana and Steven (Christine) Spallinger of Angola, Indiana; one sister: Phyllis (Dale) Stiles of Wapakoneta, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by two step-daughters: Holly Kunkle and Diane Pepper.
She is preceded in death by two sons: Gary Spallinger and Dennis Spallinger; and one sister: Janice Kahler.
Services will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Pastor Nate Drown will officiate with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.
Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Flaharty
ANGOLA - Patricia Gail Flaharty, 80, of Big Long Lake died Saturday, August 17, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola.
Pat was born on June 25, 1939, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and was raised in Madison, Wisconsin, by Maxine and Paul Olson. They preceded her in death.
Pat married James E. "Jim" Flaharty in 1965 and they lived in Huntington, before moving to Big Long Lake in LaGrange County. Together they raised three children.
She is survived by her husband and children, JP (Carleigh) Flaharty of Saline, Michigan; Daniel Flaharty of Jenison, Michigan; and Ann Marie Flaharty of San Antonio, Texas, along with with her five grandchildren Megan, Ryan, Nora, Catherine, and Colin. She also leaves one brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Donna Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin.
Her family and friends remember her as an exceptionally kind and generous person who dedicated her life to her family and friends while enjoying life at the lake, watching birds, gardening, being a great cook and caring for her family. Pat was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street Kendallville with Father Vincent Joseph of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo officiating. Private burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Parish Cemetery.
Calling is Tuesday, August 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the family name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or to the at
View a video tribute after Monday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation for their extraordinary love and compassionate care of Pat since December 2017.
Katherine Swartzentruber
LAGRANGE - Katherine E. Swartzentruber, 93, of LaGrange and formerly of Shipshewana, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born on October 20, 1925, in Van Buren Township (LaGrange County), Indiana to Ira and Eva (Kline) Swartzentruber.
Katherine spent all of her life in the Shipshewana area. She was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church, joining the church in 1944. She was a very active member of the church by serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Trustee and as a Historian, celebrating the 175-year anniversary in 2009 and 180-year anniversary in 2014.
She attended Scott High School and graduated in 1943.
Katherine worked as the Parts Manager of Weaver and Lingg International Harvester Co. from 1944-1963. She was a Bus Driver for the Westview School corporation from 1963-1997. Driving students for 34 years. She also worked as the Store Manager for the Hostetler Hardware in Shipshewana from 1968-1997.
She gave 43 years of service to the LaGrange County as a member of the Board of Directors from 1967-2010.
In 2002, Katie moved to the Country Crossing in Shipshewana. There she served on the association board, as well as, being an Officer for 6 years.
Surviving Katie is her brother; Gordon (Margaret) Swartzentruber of LaGrange; two nieces, Lisa Tjarks of Howe, and Diane Goynea of Churubusco; two great nephews, Adam Tjarks and Seth Tjarks both of Howe; a great niece, Brooke (Mike) Richardson of Mongo, and a great-great niece, Sunshine Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Katherine will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Scott United Methodist Church with the Rev. Christopher White officiating.
Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Howe.
A viewing will be held at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be given in Katie's memory to the Scott United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Melvin Chupp
TOPEKA - Melvin R. Chupp, 75, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at his residence while surrounded by his family at 8:45 pm on Friday, August 16.
He was born on March 7, 1944, in Nappanee to Rudy J. and Fannie E. (Miller) Chupp. On June 5, 1969 in Topeka he married Loretta Miller.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Gary (Lisa) Chupp of Goshen, and Michael (Anita Rose) Chupp of Topeka; four daughters, Mary Sue (Freeman, Jr.) Lehman of Shipshewana, Ruth (Jonathon) Bontrager of Topeka, Elaine (Johnny) Lambright of Goshen, Sharon (Gerald) Nisley of Middlebury; 22 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; six brothers, Lloyd (Edith) Chupp of Ligonier, Lester (Linda) Chupp of Nappanee, David (Lena) Chupp of Topeka, John (Ruth) Chupp of Walnut Creek, OH, Rudy, Jr. (Beth) Chupp of Chouteau, OK, Norman (Pam) Chupp of Nappanee; four sisters, Inez (Norman) Hochstetler of Mio, MI, Anna Mae (Harley) Yoder of Topeka, Edna (Floyd) Chupp of Goshen, Mary Ellen Chupp of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Jennifer Dawn Chupp and three brothers, Delbert, Vernon and Ray Chupp.
Melvin had worked most of his life as a finish carpenter and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Visitation will be all day Sunday, August 18, at the family's residence, 5160 S. 500 W., Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Monday, August 19, at the Nelson Miller residence, 5355 S. 500 W., Topeka. Services will be conducted by the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.