LAGRANGE - Douglas Allen Hill, 64, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence.

Doug was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Howe, to Gerald E. and Katherine June (Vaughn) Hill.

Spending his lifetime in LaGrange County, he worked at Sturgis Foundry for many years and then went to work at Dometic Corporation in LaGrange.

Doug enjoyed farming. He loved blue heeler pups, going to auctions and attending farm sales.

On Aug. 3, 1991, he married Kathryn Dunkel in Mongo. Kathryn survives Doug in LaGrange.

Also surviving are his daughter, Andrea (Andy) Goodwin, of LaGrange; two step-grandchildren; a sister, Pam (Jay) Yoder, of Alabama; two brothers, Greg (Kathy) Hill, of South Carolina, and Jeffrey Hill, of LaGrange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Geraldine Sherwood.

A viewing will take place at Frurip-May Funeral Home on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Russell Hepler officiating.

Burial will take place at Brighton Cemetery, Howe.

Memorials may be contributed in Doug's memory to or .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.