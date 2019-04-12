AUBURN - Douglas L. Kelley Sr., 74, of Auburn, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home in Auburn.

Doug was born May 2, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, a son of the late Lowell and Doris Kelley. Doug was a graduate of Bryan High School and had participated in track, football and the orchestra.

After high school, Doug joined the United States National Guard and was stationed in South Carolina. Early on in Doug's career he had worked in management at supermarkets and then left to work at Vulcraft and then later on he went to work at Guardian Industries, from where he retired.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed DeKalb High School basketball and was an Indiana University basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kelley of Auburn; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Kelley of Auburn, and Doug and Amanda Kelley of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Jamie Forrest of Ashley; grandchildren, Stephan (Abby) Kelley, Kristen Forrest, Kendall Kelley, Cameron Kelley, Carson Forrest, Bethany Kelley, Jacob Kelley and Olivia Kelley; and great-grandchildren, Kora Kelley and Luca Kelley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Kelley; and a sister, Beverly Kelley.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn. Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, from 2-6 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to the choice of the donor.

