KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
500 E. Seventh St
Auburn, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
500 E. Seventh St.
Auburn, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Kelley


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Kelley Obituary

AUBURN - Douglas L. Kelley Sr., 74, of Auburn, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home in Auburn.

Doug was born May 2, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, a son of the late Lowell and Doris Kelley. Doug was a graduate of Bryan High School and had participated in track, football and the orchestra.

After high school, Doug joined the United States National Guard and was stationed in South Carolina. Early on in Doug's career he had worked in management at supermarkets and then left to work at Vulcraft and then later on he went to work at Guardian Industries, from where he retired.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed DeKalb High School basketball and was an Indiana University basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kelley of Auburn; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Kelley of Auburn, and Doug and Amanda Kelley of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Jamie Forrest of Ashley; grandchildren, Stephan (Abby) Kelley, Kristen Forrest, Kendall Kelley, Cameron Kelley, Carson Forrest, Bethany Kelley, Jacob Kelley and Olivia Kelley; and great-grandchildren, Kora Kelley and Luca Kelley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Kelley; and a sister, Beverly Kelley.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn. Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, from 2-6 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to the choice of the donor.

To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now