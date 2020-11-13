AUBURN - Douglas E. "Doug" Shippy, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born on March 17, 1966, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ned and Beverly (Reinhart) Shippy.

Doug worked in athletic apparel sales. First at Lowe's in London, Kentucky, Bumblebee in Lexington, Kentucky, and Sports Center in Fort Wayne.

He was a 1984 graduate of Garrett High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Union College in Kentucky.

Doug was a standout basketball player in high school and is on the Athletic Wall of Fame at Garrett. He played basketball in college in Texas, Montana, and Missouri. He coached basketball at Union College with Honors.

He is survived by his parents, Ned and Beverly Shippy, of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Alexandra Shippy, of Barbourville, Kentucky, and Cassidy Shippy, of Fort Wayne; brother, Greg (Susan) Shippy, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Maureen Shippy, of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Justin Shippy, Michelle Shippy, Eric (Stephanie) Shippy and Tyler (Chelsea) Shippy; three great-nieces, Addison Shippy, Aubrey Shippy and Ayda Shippy; and former mother-in-law, Charlotte Mooneyhan, of Barbourville, Kentucky.

Doug was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Shippy.

Private family services will be held with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Preferred memorials may be given in Doug's name to Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St., Garrett, IN 46730.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.