1/1
Douglas Shippy
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Douglas E. "Doug" Shippy, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born on March 17, 1966, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ned and Beverly (Reinhart) Shippy.

Doug worked in athletic apparel sales. First at Lowe's in London, Kentucky, Bumblebee in Lexington, Kentucky, and Sports Center in Fort Wayne.

He was a 1984 graduate of Garrett High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Union College in Kentucky.

Doug was a standout basketball player in high school and is on the Athletic Wall of Fame at Garrett. He played basketball in college in Texas, Montana, and Missouri. He coached basketball at Union College with Honors.

He is survived by his parents, Ned and Beverly Shippy, of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Alexandra Shippy, of Barbourville, Kentucky, and Cassidy Shippy, of Fort Wayne; brother, Greg (Susan) Shippy, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Maureen Shippy, of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Justin Shippy, Michelle Shippy, Eric (Stephanie) Shippy and Tyler (Chelsea) Shippy; three great-nieces, Addison Shippy, Aubrey Shippy and Ayda Shippy; and former mother-in-law, Charlotte Mooneyhan, of Barbourville, Kentucky.

Doug was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Shippy.

Private family services will be held with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Preferred memorials may be given in Doug's name to Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St., Garrett, IN 46730.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved