GLADE SPRING, Va. - Drexel Kyle Hull, DVM, age 80, and Carol Anne Hull, age 79, of Glade Spring, Virginia, passed away together, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, as a result of a fire in their home.

Drexel was born in Walkersville, West Virginia, on Aug. 25, 1940.

He attended high school at Walkersville High School and West Virginia University for his undergraduate degree, where he was also in ROTC.

He entered active duty in the United States Army in 1962, and was stationed in Landstuhl, Germany.

He met his wife, Carol, while stationed in Germany, and they were married in Landstuhl on March 14, 1964.

After his service in the Army, Drexel attended veterinary school at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan.

He moved with his family to Kendallville, Indiana, to begin practice following graduation. Drexel and Carol raised their family in Kendallville for 21 years, until relocating to Glade Spring, Virginia, in 1992. He practiced veterinary medicine at Glade Spring Veterinary Clinic until his recent retirement in 2018.

Drexel was a lifelong learner, interested in history, architecture, photography, and nature. He was an avid reader and loved to share and discuss favorites with his family. Drexel will always be remembered for his love and loyalty to family and his church and clinic communities.

Carol was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 25, 1941.

She attended Fern Creek High School and the University of Louisville.

She moved to Landstuhl Germany to work as a civilian cut-technologist for the Army, where she met and married Drexel.

While raising her five children, Carol juggled homemaking, work and involvement in her church community. She loved to travel and learn about new places and to advocate for causes she was passionate about. Carol instilled in her children a love of the Christian faith, learning, gardening, cooking and music. She will be remembered for her love and faithful support of Drexel, as well as her devotion to her children, grandchildren and friends.

Drexel was preceded in death by his parents, Brenton Burke Hull and Gertrude Watson Hull. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Howard E. Hall and Elsie Krazeise Thompson; and her stepfather, James Rowan Thompson.

They are survived by five children, Cheryl Anne Leiter and husband, Sam, of Pittsboro, Indiana, M. Alison Reed and husband, Jeff, of Danville, Indiana, Krista Lynne Brown and husband, Dan, of BoaVista, Brazil, Emily Carol Hull Ling and husband, Ben, of Spokane, Washington, and Brenton Kyle Hull, of Glade Spring, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Carol is also survived by her sister, Marylee Hayden Pickel, of Salisbury, Maryland.

A private celebration of life will be held at Abingdon Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 27 2020, at 4:30 p.m., with Pastor John Dawson officiating.

A public visitation will be held on Friday from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Presbyterian Church, 18438 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA, 24210.

