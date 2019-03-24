KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
KENDALLVILLE - Duane T. Acker, 50, of Kendallville died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. at his residence.

He was born Dec. 1, 1968, in Kendallville to Roy T. Acker, Jr. and Beverly A. (Luce) Acker. His father died on Jan. 30, 2017, and his mother survives in Kendallville.

Mr. Acker graduated from East Noble High School in 1987.

He last worked at Prince Manufacturing in Avilla.

Also surviving are his significant other, Michelle Musser of Kendallville; a son, Logan Acker at home; two stepsons, Zachary Musser of Kendallville and Nicholas Musser who is stationed with the U.S. Navy in Spain; a sister, Danell (Trent) Mynhier of Avilla; and three brothers, Tim (Sharon) Acker of Kendallville, Mike (Rhonda) Acker of Kendallville, and Josh (Gina) Acker of Fort Wayne.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Lelah Luce and Roy and Dorothy Acker.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel 222 S. State St., Kendallville with Rev. Rich Secor of CrossPointe Family Church of the Nazarene in Kendallville officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the South Milford Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the family for funeral expenses.

Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 24, 2019
