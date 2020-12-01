ANGOLA - Duane L. Cearbaugh, 66, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne. He was born in Ft. Wayne on Jan. 4, 1954 to the late Dick D. & Sylvia V. (Pineo) Cearbaugh.

Over the years, Duane had worked for the Ft. Wayne Parks & Recreation Dept., in the mobile home industry and the RV Industry. He loved old cars, riding motorcycles and spending time with his daughter & granddaughter.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Cearbaugh of Avilla; granddaughter, Hope Fuller of Avilla; brothers, Michael Cearbaugh of Orland, Jerry (Rhonda) Cearbaugh of Roanoke and Dewitt (Cindy) Cearbaugh of Fort Wayne; sisters, Donna (Bruce) Hoffman of Fort Wayne and Sharon (Stan) Stalcup of St. Joe. He is also survived by a life long friend Cindy Cearbaugh of Orland.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Meredith Cearbaugh.

Calling will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, IN. Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Hamn officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

For the safety of the family and our staff, social distancing and face masks will be required.

