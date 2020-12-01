1/1
Duane Cearbaugh
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Duane L. Cearbaugh, 66, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne. He was born in Ft. Wayne on Jan. 4, 1954 to the late Dick D. & Sylvia V. (Pineo) Cearbaugh.

Over the years, Duane had worked for the Ft. Wayne Parks & Recreation Dept., in the mobile home industry and the RV Industry. He loved old cars, riding motorcycles and spending time with his daughter & granddaughter.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Cearbaugh of Avilla; granddaughter, Hope Fuller of Avilla; brothers, Michael Cearbaugh of Orland, Jerry (Rhonda) Cearbaugh of Roanoke and Dewitt (Cindy) Cearbaugh of Fort Wayne; sisters, Donna (Bruce) Hoffman of Fort Wayne and Sharon (Stan) Stalcup of St. Joe. He is also survived by a life long friend Cindy Cearbaugh of Orland.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Meredith Cearbaugh.

Calling will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, IN. Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Hamn officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

For the safety of the family and our staff, social distancing and face masks will be required.

To view an online obituary & sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
11:00 AM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be in my thoughts and prayers
Dana Elliott. Fisk
Family
November 29, 2020
Bill Enyart
Friend
November 29, 2020
Duane was a great guy and fun to work with
Jay Carter
November 29, 2020
A great man taken to soon
Dylan Biberstine
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved