CROMWELL - Duane L. Ewell, 73, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1946, the son of Lloyd and Pauline (Kline) Ewell, in Noble County, Indiana.
Duane graduated from Cromwell High School in 1964, and retired as Fire Chief from the Cromwell Fire Department after 20 years of faithful service. He also worked at Johnson Controls in Goshen for 34 years and eventually retired from Cutting Edge Machine & Tool in New Paris, Indiana.
Duane was a member of Cromwell Masonic Lodge and Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was an avid Packers fan.
He is survived by his companion of 31 years, Kathy Bontrager; two sons, Doug (Shannon) Ewell, and Dustin Ewell, all of Cromwell, Indiana; three grandchildren, Blake Ewell, Dawson Ewell, and Jennifer Ewell; Kathy's children, Lynn Donat of Elkhart, Indiana, and Beth LeCount, of Cromwell, Indiana; Kathy's grandchildren, Stefan Donat, Nick LeCount, Matt LeCount, and Page LeCount; along with a sister, Carol (Jack) Stroh, of Coldwater, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held in Duane's honor at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home.
A Masonic service will begin at 8 p.m., on Thursday, following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Allen Hutsell or the Robert Leamon scholarship funds, c/o Noble County Community Foundation, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
