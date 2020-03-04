|
CHURUBUSCO - Duane E. Ruckman, 89, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away at 1:04 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital.
Born on Oct. 18, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of Maurice and Winona (Miller) Ruckman.
He grew up on the family farm in Union Township, graduating from Coesse High School with the Class of 1948.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Duane married Gloria A. Routt on Dec. 25, 1951.
Duane worked for more than 20 years at WT Grants and retired at the age of 77 from Imperial Trophy.
He loved his family dearly, was an avid coon hunter and was a lifetime member of Whitley County Coon Hunters Club.
Survivors include his children, Penny (Marvin) Olson, of Elkhart, David (Teresa) Ruckman, of Churubusco, Bryan (Gwynne) Ruckman, of Columbia City, and Rachel (Ned) Kahlenbeck, of Churubusco; sister, Lola Ford, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and expecting three more; and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria Ruckman; brother, Lynn Ruckman; two grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-7 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to the .
