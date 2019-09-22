|
Dudley E. Luzadder, 92, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.
Dudley was born on April 22, 1927, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Charles Russell and Anna (Dudley) Luzadder. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Hartford High School in 1945, with a passion for athletics, especially basketball.
He served in the United States Navy from June 1945, through July 1946, returning to Indiana, to attend Indiana University in Bloomington.
Dudley married his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann Boyles, on June 26, 1949, in Hartford City, Indiana. They lived in Bloomington while Dudley finished his degree, and he graduated with a bachelor of science degree from IU's School of Business in 1950. Judith preceded him in death on March 5, 2019.
Dudley was employed by Indiana Steel & Wire Company in Muncie, Indiana, working for 41 1/2 years before retiring as the manager of accounting in 1992.
They adopted and raised three children, Patrick, Susan and Ann in Muncie.
Dudley and Judith spent nearly 70 summers at Lake George before they retired to Snow Lake.
A naturalist at heart, Dudley loved long walks and the woods at Pokagon State Park. He rescued many endangered Massasauga rattlesnakes and delivered them to Pokagon Nature Center where one is still on display. Others found their way to other zoos and were exhibited at the Indiana State Fair.
He was a member of the Freemasons, Kiwanis Club, and High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie. He was also a member of Orland American Legion Post #423, an avid IU Alumni, and an enthusiastic Cubs fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan (Fred) Forte, and Ann (Jeffery) Rysenga, both of Snow Lake, Fremont; son, Patrick (Valerie) Luzadder, of Johns Island, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Matt (Turiya) Luzadder, Marie Luzadder, Renee (Greg) Cote, Celeste Luzadder, Weston (Becky) Luzadder, Katie Walchle, Natalie Knisely, Karli Forte, Charles Rysenga, Caroline Rysenga, and Christine Rysenga; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Madalynn (Fred) Doolittle, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and many loving nieces and nephews on the both the Boyles and Luzadder sides of the family.
Dudley was also preceded in death by his older siblings; and a great-granddaughter, Quinn Judith Walchle.
A public memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 3 p.m., at the home of Ann and Jeff Rysenga 15 Lane 890B Snow Lake, Fremont, IN 46737.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Dudley E. Luzadder at the reception following the service.
Memorials may go to The Steuben County Foundation Pokagon Park Nature Center Fund.
