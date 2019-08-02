|
AUBURN - DuWayne E. Goings, 85, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his Auburn home.
Mr. Goings was born on Aug. 11, 1933, in St. Joe, Indiana, to Clarence and Laura (Keller) Goings.
He married Sandra K. Doub on June 15, 1963, in Auburn. She preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 1997.
On July 25, 2003, he married Mary Ann Carper in Auburn. She resides in Auburn.
Mr. Goings was a lifetime DeKalb County farmer. He worked for Able Saw Mill in Auburn and then he drove a school bus for DeKalb Central Schools for several years.
DuWayne loved tractors. He enjoyed attending and competing in tractor pulls and other events.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Antique Engine and Tractor Association.
He also honorably served in the National Guard stationed in Fort Wayne for eight years.
Mr. Goings is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Goings, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Natalie Goings, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Tim Flegal, of Bryan, Ohio; son, Paul Goings, of Michigan; stepdaughter, Linda Webb, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Cora and Doug Fisher, of Huntertown, and Beth and Mike Jettinghoff, of Fort Wayne; stepsons and daughters-in-law, George and Cindy Carper, of Spring Hill, Florida, Leo and Chris Carper, of Grabill, David and Jama Carper, of North Port, Florida, and Phil and Renee Carper, of Hamilton; six grandchildren, Sandie, Anna and Andrew Flegal, and Shaye, Sean and Sage Mentzer; 13 stepgrandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Dale Smith, of Waterloo; sister, Donna Greenfield, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sandra Goings; and brother, Dale Goings.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Ken Herb officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1284, and Cedar Creek Antique Engine and Tractor Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.