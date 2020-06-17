Dwight Lanman Jr.
1929 - 2020
ANGOLA - Dwight E. Lanman Jr., 90, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1929, in Circleville, Pickaway County, Ohio, to Dwight E. Sr., and Mary K. (Lindsey) Lanman.

He married Alberta P. Hackman on June 22, 1947.

Dwight had been the director for Steuben County Plan Commission for more than 20 years before he retired.

He was a member of Angola Masonic Lodge #236 and Past Grand Commander of the Knights Templar of Indiana.

Dwight was proud to be a member of the Indiana National Guard and LaGrange American Legion Post 215. He was also a Nightcrawler.

Surviving are his wife, Alberta P. Lanman, of Angola, Indiana; son, Dwight E. (Kim) Lanman III, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Kathryn P. (James) Thompson, of Arab, Alabama; brothers, Paul Edward (Carolyn) Lanman, of Centerville, Indiana, and Charles R. Lanman, of Frankfort, Indiana; two sisters, Barbara K. (Larry A.) Hoppes, of Mars Hill, North Carolina, and Sandra Sue (Louis) Steinmetz, of The Villages, Florida. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane S. Kahlenbeck; and his sisters, Margaret L. Weatherly, Betty J. Davis, Gloria M. Longenecker and Patsy A. Batt.

A Masonic service by Angola Masonic Lodge #236 will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with a memorial service immediately following with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Angola Masonic Lodge #236.

For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
