KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Greenisen Chapel
225 E High St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-1189
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Greenisen Chapel
225 E High St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Cemetery
Bryan, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Bible
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Bible


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dylan Bible Obituary

BRYAN, Ohio - Dylan J. Bible, 23, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the emergency room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan.

Dylan was born Sept. 16, 1995, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of William A. and Heather D. (Pio) Bible.

He enjoyed working as a technician for R and D Medical and traveling the United States.

In his free time, Dylan loved working on BMX bikes and tattooing.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and dog, Chevy.

Surviving are his parents, William (Heather) Bible, of Bryan; three sisters, Jasona McCullough, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brayonna "Shane" Pio, of Seattle, Washington, and Miranda Bible, of Fayette, Ohio; four brothers, Bridon-Leigh (Shania) Bible, of Bryan, Ohio, Elijah Ferguson, of Stryker, Ohio, Kaleb Stafford, of Defiance and Tyler, of Nettle Lake, Ohio; niece, Amiyah Shea; nephew, Kahle Willibey; paternal grandmother, Donna Frisbee of Defiance, Ohio, and maternal grandfather, Robert Pio, of Avon Park, Florida.

Dylan was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Carol Pio Wilbur; uncle, Brian Pio; two aunts, Auriel Wallace and Rhonda Domire; and cousin, Joshua Bible.

Visitation for Dylan J. Bible will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 E. High St., Bryan.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, with Pastor Michael Hesterman officiating.

The family asks for those remembering Dylan to make memorial contributions to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to defray funeral cost.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now