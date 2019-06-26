BRYAN, Ohio - Dylan J. Bible, 23, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the emergency room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan.

Dylan was born Sept. 16, 1995, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of William A. and Heather D. (Pio) Bible.

He enjoyed working as a technician for R and D Medical and traveling the United States.

In his free time, Dylan loved working on BMX bikes and tattooing.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and dog, Chevy.

Surviving are his parents, William (Heather) Bible, of Bryan; three sisters, Jasona McCullough, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brayonna "Shane" Pio, of Seattle, Washington, and Miranda Bible, of Fayette, Ohio; four brothers, Bridon-Leigh (Shania) Bible, of Bryan, Ohio, Elijah Ferguson, of Stryker, Ohio, Kaleb Stafford, of Defiance and Tyler, of Nettle Lake, Ohio; niece, Amiyah Shea; nephew, Kahle Willibey; paternal grandmother, Donna Frisbee of Defiance, Ohio, and maternal grandfather, Robert Pio, of Avon Park, Florida.

Dylan was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Carol Pio Wilbur; uncle, Brian Pio; two aunts, Auriel Wallace and Rhonda Domire; and cousin, Joshua Bible.

Visitation for Dylan J. Bible will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 E. High St., Bryan.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, with Pastor Michael Hesterman officiating.

The family asks for those remembering Dylan to make memorial contributions to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to defray funeral cost.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.