WATERLOO - E. Louis Szeman, 89, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

Louis was born June 1, 1929, in Waterloo to the late John Szeman Jr. and Agnus (Werner) Szeman.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

Louis married Thelma M. McKean on Nov. 3, 1951, at St. Michael's Parish Home in Waterloo, and she survives in Waterloo.

Louis lived on the same farm his entire life. Farming was his life and he enjoyed every aspect of it. He loved raising potatoes and onions along with the corn and beans. He also worked for the Auburn Rubber Company for 11 years and then went on to work for Cooper Standard in Auburn for 35 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a faithful member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo and the St. Michael's Rosary Society.

Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Joann (Allan) Deetz of Waterloo, Gene (Theresa) Szeman of Waterloo, and Jack Szeman of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Chad Deetz of Angola, Pat (Char) Szeman of Woodburn, Corey Szeman of Hamilton, Candice Szeman of Hamilton, and Brandon (Debbie) Szeman of Toledo, Ohio; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rose Smeltzer of Vero Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John Szeman Jr. and Hazel Szeman; mother, Agnus Szeman; sister, Lenore Snyder; and a brother, Harry Szeman.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Father Joseph Vincent VC officiating. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Michael Catholic Church, Masses, or the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.