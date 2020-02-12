KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
(419) 272-2421
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
Edford Prince Obituary

EDON, Ohio - Edford Prince, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 9:48 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Auburn, Indiana, after an extended illness.

A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Prince served in Korea during the Korean conflict and was awarded a Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.

He operated Ed Prince Logging for more than 40 years and enjoyed fishing, bowling, pitching horseshoes and IU basketball. He also enjoyed gardening of all types, had a vast knowledge of nature, and was an authority on all types of glass and glass collectibles.

Edford Prince was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in Vale, Kentucky, the son of James Blaine and Ollie Lee (Fraley) Prince.

He married Gertrude Rose Speaker on Dec. 2, 1950, in St. Joe, Indiana, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Denise (Marvin) Strup, of Auburn, and Beatrice (Michael) Herlacher, of Avon Lake, Ohio; two sons, Edward (Debra) Prince, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Bud (Michelle) Prince, of Fremont, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Noah, James, and infant brother, Charlie; and one sister, Mabel Cromwell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.

Services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, with the Rev. Eric Matthews officiating.

Interment will follow at Edon Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society or the Northwest Township Ladies Auxiliary.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2020
