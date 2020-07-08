BUTLER - Edith A. Gardlik, 92, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Edith was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Elkhart, Indiana.

Edith was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles and Jeanine Arnett, of Butler and Mark Arnett, of Angola; a daughter, Christine Arnett, of New Mexico; stepson, John Gardlik, of Ohio; stepdaughter, Phyllis Gardlik, of Decatur; a sister, Mary Foster, of Anderson; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Arnett and Edward Gardlik; daughter, Diana Updyke; brothers, John Rossi and Joe Rossi; and a sister, Lillian Keible.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.