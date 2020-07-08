1/
Edith Gardlik
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER - Edith A. Gardlik, 92, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Edith was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Elkhart, Indiana.

Edith was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles and Jeanine Arnett, of Butler and Mark Arnett, of Angola; a daughter, Christine Arnett, of New Mexico; stepson, John Gardlik, of Ohio; stepdaughter, Phyllis Gardlik, of Decatur; a sister, Mary Foster, of Anderson; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Arnett and Edward Gardlik; daughter, Diana Updyke; brothers, John Rossi and Joe Rossi; and a sister, Lillian Keible.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved