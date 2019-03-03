LIGONIER - Edith Hagerman, age 90, of Ligonier, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 19, 1928 in War, West Virginia the daughter of John M. & Clara (Woody) Hicks. On August 1, 1946, she married Elbert L. Hagerman. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2015.

She is survived by nine children, Elbert Noah (Ethel) Hagerman of Angola, Philip J. (Reva) Hagerman of Paynesville, West Virginia, Enoch (Delois) Hagerman of Ligonier, Charles (Mary June) Hagerman of Waterloo, Beulah (Javier) Garcia of Ligonier, Madelene (Larry) Slone of Ligonier, Jenedith (Willie) Huff of Ligonier, Luther L. (Sherry) Hagerman of Ocala, Florida, and Joe (Ellen) Hagerman of Ligonier; 107 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Leah (Hicks) Hagerman Griffin.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of 68 years, Elbert L. Hagerman; parents; brothers, Redford Hicks, Raymond Hicks, Amos D. Hicks, Joshua Hicks; sisters, Lucinda (Hicks) Vance, Mae (Hicks) Sexton Cynthia (Hicks) Slone and a brother and sister that died as infants. Edith was a member of Mt Olive Church and will be missed by many.

A visitation for Edith will be held on Monday, March 4, from 5-7 p.m. with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Following the service, an all night wake will begin, and last until the second service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at yeagerfuneralhome.com.