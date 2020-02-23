KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131

Edith Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Scott Obituary

LAGRANGE - Edith M. Scott, 96, of LaGrange died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

Mrs. Scott was born in Lancaster on June 23, 1923, to John H. and Lucy Ann (Ely) Kelly.

For many years, Mrs. Scott was a bookkeeper for Golden Auto Parts in Angola and LaGrange. She was a member of the LaGrange Presbyterian Church.

On September 5, 1942 in Madison she married Albert Lee Cottrill; he preceded her in death on June 30, 1957. On October 12, 1963 in LaGrange she married Gerald E. "Jerry" Scott; Mr. Scott survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Nancy L. Lambright of New Haven, Suzanne (Charles) Cauwels of Boynton Beach, Florida, Rebecca (Larry) Taylor of Elkhart and Debra (John) Kroemer of Fort Wayne, thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Albright on December 1, 2019; a brother and four sisters.

Private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -