|
|
LAGRANGE - Edith M. Scott, 96, of LaGrange died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Mrs. Scott was born in Lancaster on June 23, 1923, to John H. and Lucy Ann (Ely) Kelly.
For many years, Mrs. Scott was a bookkeeper for Golden Auto Parts in Angola and LaGrange. She was a member of the LaGrange Presbyterian Church.
On September 5, 1942 in Madison she married Albert Lee Cottrill; he preceded her in death on June 30, 1957. On October 12, 1963 in LaGrange she married Gerald E. "Jerry" Scott; Mr. Scott survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Nancy L. Lambright of New Haven, Suzanne (Charles) Cauwels of Boynton Beach, Florida, Rebecca (Larry) Taylor of Elkhart and Debra (John) Kroemer of Fort Wayne, thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Albright on December 1, 2019; a brother and four sisters.
Private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 23, 2020