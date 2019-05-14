AUBURN - Edith "Edie" Walker, 82, of Auburn, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Auburn Village.

Edie was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Liverpool, England, a daughter of the late Peter and Elinor Abernethy. Edie married Bernard Walker on Dec. 2, 1978, and he preceded her in death. Edie was a member and had also worked at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by a sister, Teresa Abernethy of Coppull, England.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Catherine McGee and Susanna Abernethy; and two brothers, William and Peter Abernethy.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 County Road 39, Waterloo. Father Vincent Joseph will be officiating. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Recital of the rosary will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society. To sign the online guest registry, visit pinningtonfh.com.