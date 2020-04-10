|
|
WAWAKA - Edmund L. Jones, 74, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1946, the son of Henry E. and Alice I. (Kresse) Jones, in Kendallville, Indiana.
He is survived by three children, Tony (Jennifer) Altimus, of Wawaka, Ronald (Cathy) Jones, of Wawaka, and Katy Jacobs, of Ligonier; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Henry G. Jones, of Kendallville, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; companion of 25 years, Helen Jacobs; and a sister, Charlotte Donat.
Ed served his country honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam. He worked at B&S Truck Stop in Brimfield for many years and also at Trent's Auto Parts in Rome City.
Ed was a great handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed going to car shows and garden tractor pulls with his grandson.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier. A private burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 10, 2020