GOSHEN - Edna E. Gingerich, 92, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at home.

She was born Feb. 12, 1927, in LaGrange County to Ezra and Mary (Miller) Troyer.

On April 7, 1946, she married Raymond Gingerich in Middlebury. They remained married for almost 62 years prior to his death March 15, 2008.

Survivors include four daughters, Eloise Gingerich, Goshen, Shirley (Donald) Nunemaker, Wakarusa, Beverly Sutton, Maricopa, Arizona, and Mary Jo (George) Rink, Goshen; three sons, Wayne (Joan) Gingerich, Hudson, Ronald (Kathy) Gingerich, Wolcottville, and Gene (Kim) Gingerich, Goshen; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Marion (Dorothy) Troyer, Goshen, and Mervin (June) Troyer, Millersburg.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kari Nunemaker; a sister, Gladys Christner; three brothers, Melvin, Omer and Elmer Troyer; sons-in-law, Joseph Feyas and Clarence Sutton; and a great-grandson, Henry Engleberth.

Mrs. Gingerich was a loving homemaker and member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church, Goshen. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years and enjoyed singing with the Harmony Singers women's choir from area churches.

Edna was an accomplished baker, decorating countless cakes for birthdays, weddings and special occasions. She created quilts and crocheted hats for newborn babies. She also volunteered her time with the M.C.C. Relief Sale, serving on food committees, and with Wycliffe Associates.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 1911 S. Main St., Goshen. There will also be an hour of visitation Saturday, May 4, prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service at Mount Joy Mennonite Church, 120 N. 23rd St., Goshen. Pastors Ben Shirk and Nelson Yoder will officiate.

Burial will follow at Miller 8 Square Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the church or to Gideons International.

