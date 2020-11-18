1/
Edna Lehman
1935 - 2020
SHIPSHEWANA - Edna L. Lehman, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 1:45 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence of natural causes.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in Shipshewana, to Levi J. and Mary L. (Mast) Eash.

On March 7, 1957, in Shipshewana, she married Elmer J. Lehman, and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are five sons, Calvin (Polly Anna) Lehman, of Mio, Michigan, Herman (Viola) Lehman, of Shipshewana, Norman (Katie) Lehman, of Middlebury, Ernest (Esther) Lehman, of LaGrange and Vernon (Elma) Lehman, of Millersburg; daughter, Leanna (Wilbur) Kuhns, of Bremen; 54 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Bontrager, of LaGrange; son-in-law, Lloyd Miller, of Libby, Montana; and two sisters-in-law, Amanda Eash, of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Anna Marie Eash, of LaGrange.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary Etta Miller; sister, Ada Bontrager; two brothers, Ervin and Daniel Eash; and brother-in-law, Joe Bontrager.

Edna was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, and all day Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the family's residence, 11120 W. C.R. 300S, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, also at the family's residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Elmer Dean Beachy and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Honeyville Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
at the family's residence
NOV
19
Funeral service
09:30 AM
at the family's residence
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
