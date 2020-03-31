KPCNews Obituaries
Edna Meyer Obituary

AVILLA - Edna C. Meyer, 103, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1916, in Continental, Ohio, to Fred and Mathilda "Tilly" Kreienbrink.

Edna was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, was active in the Rosary Society for many years, and volunteered at Sacred Heart.

On Nov 30, 1940, at St. Mary's, she married Eugene Meyer. He preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2004.

Edna is survived by sons, Phil (Sharon) Meyer, of Pleasant Lake, Steve (Janet) Meyer, of Kendallville, and Paul "Chip" Meyer, of Kendallville; daughters, Pat (Bob) Treesh, of Kendallville, and Jane (Nick) Teliha, of Plainfield. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christopher Meyer, Pamela (Brian) Metcalf, Julie (Gary) Fike, Joe (Adrienne) Treesh, Dawn (Jerry) Hartman, Karen (Russell) Peterson, Lora Teliha, Cliff Meyer, and Kasie Milk; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ellen Helmkamp, of LaGrange.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Tony Meyer; and sisters, Henrietta Demske, Leona Fortman, and Agnes VanGessel.

Due to the continuing restrictions concerning public gatherings, private services will be held.

Contributions in Edna's memory may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

To leave a condolence, or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 31, 2020
