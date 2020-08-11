Edna Miller

LAGRANGE - Edna W. Miller, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on May 17, 1939, in Middlebury, Indiana, to William D. and Elizabeth J. (Bontrager) Yoder.

On Jan. 18, 1962, in Middlebury, she married Henry N. Miller; he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are seven sons, Floyd (Ruby) Miller, of Wolcottville, Glen (Marlene) Miller, of Sumner, Michigan, Perry (Lorene) Miller, of Shipshewana, Wilbur (Lillian) Miller, of Middlebury, Freeman (Mary) Miller, of LaGrange, Daniel (Erma) Miller, of Goshen and David (Naomi) Miller, of LaGrange; six daughters, Irene (William) Bontrager, of Dalton, Wisconsin, Mary (LaVern) Miller, of LaGrange, Ruby (Mervin) Bontrager, of Dalton, Wisconsin, Wanetta (Joe) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Elizabeth Mae (Vernon) Schrock, of Pardeeville, Wisconsin, and Marlene Miller at home; 85 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; four brothers, Daniel (Mary) Yoder, of Middlebury, Perry (Verda) Yoder and Melvin (Vera) Yoder, both of Goshen and Mervin (Phyllis) Yoder, of Topeka; three sisters, Mary (Orlie) Lambright, of Topeka, Polly (Mose) Yoder, of Clare, Michigan, and Mattie (Ezra) Graber, of LaGrange; two half-brothers, Ernest Yoder, of Middlebury and Joe Yoder, of Columbus, Ohio; half-sister, Ida (Joni) Schwartz, of Monroe, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Yoder, of Shipshewana and Erma Yoder, of Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Olin Bontrager; two grandsons, Glen Bontrager and Timothy Miller; three great-grandchildren, Linda Yoder, Amos Yoder and Jacob Petersheim; brother, Samuel W. Yoder; three half-brothers, Monroe W. Yoder, Roman W. Yoder and William W. Yoder; three sisters-in-law, Clara Yoder, Fannie Yoder and Anna Mae Yoder.

Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be all day Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the family residence, 0795 S. C.R. 375W, LaGrange.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, also at the family residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Richard Bontrager and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Beechy Cemetery in LaGrange.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.