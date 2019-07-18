BUTLER - Edward W. Buell, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home in rural Butler.

He was born Nov. 17, 1945, the son of Wayne and June (Tubbs) Buell. They are deceased.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967.

He married Jeanne A. Seltenright on Jan. 15, 1972, in Butler. She survives in Butler.

Ed had a love for animals, especially horses. He graduated from Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School and became a farrier for several years.

Ed also worked as a tool and die maker for Universal Tool in Butler, retiring after more than 20 years of service.

He was a member of Dayspring Community Church in Auburn, where he taught Sunday school for more than 37 years.

Also surviving are three children, Rick Green, of Butler, David Green, of Auburn, and Lori Buell, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Lance Green, Justin Green, Cheyanna Green, and Bryce and Alexis Green; four great-grandsons; a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Marvin McConnell, of Hamilton; and a brother, David Ernest of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

Pastor Steve Buckner will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 202 of Butler.

Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Dayspring Community Church or DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

