Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
at the family residence
5245 S. 600W
Topeka, IN
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
at the family residence
5245 S. 600W
Topeka, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Gerald Miller residence
6450 W. 550S
Topeka, IN
More Obituaries for Edward Hochstetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Hochstetler


1942 - 2019
Edward Hochstetler Obituary

TOPEKA -Edward J. Hochstetler, 77, of Topeka, died at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne on Nov. 2, 2019.

He was born Feb. 27, 1942, in LaGrange to Jerome and Mary Ann (Miller) Hochstetler. He married Mary U. Schrock on Oct. 9, 1960, and together they lived in matrimony 59 years and 24 days. She survives.

Survivors include10 sons, Paul (Oneita) Hochstetler of Millersburg, Marvin (Ella) Hochstetler of Topeka, Howard (LeEtta) Hochstetler of Goshen, Richard (Irene) Hochstetler of Ligonier, Maynard (LuElla) Hochstetler of Topeka, Lynn (Mary) Hochstetler of LaGrange, Lyle (Ruby) Hochstetler of LaGrange, Edward (Edna) Hochstetler Jr. of Ligonier, Mark (Leona) Hochstetler of Rome City, and Cletus Hochstetler at home; four daughters, Karen (David) Miller of LaGrange, Loretta (Daniel) Miller of Topeka, Martha (David) Miller of Topeka, and Doris (Victor) Yoder of Ligonier; 94 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Elmer (Melody) Hochstetler of Shipshewana, Jerome (Abbie) Hochstetler Jr. of Topeka, Orva Hochstetler of Windsor, Missouri, and Mervin (Edna) Yoder of Shipshewana; four sisters, Tressie (Albert) Lehman of Middlebury, Martha (Leo) Bontrager of Topeka, Alma (Glen) Whetstone of Topeka, and Mary Lou (Mark) Smith of Shipshewana; and two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Hochstetler of LaGrange and Alta Hochstetler of LaGrange.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Henry, Clarence, and Harley; a brother-in-law, Levi Bontrager; a sister-in-law, Annamary Hochstetler; and two great-grandchildren, Michelle and Rachelle Miller.

He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He owned and operated Hoosier Buggy Shop in Topeka for more than 40 years. Ed also served as an Amish funeral director and casket maker for many years.

Family and friends will be received after 2 p.m. today at the family residence, 5245 S. 600W, Topeka, and all day Monday.

A funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Gerald Miller residence, 6450 W. 550S, Topeka. Bishop Jonathon Bontrager and the Home Ministers will officiate. Burial will follow at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Pallbearers are Merle Hochstetler, James Miller, LaVon Miller, Marion Hochstetler, Aaron Hochstetler and Arlin Hochstetler.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 3, 2019
